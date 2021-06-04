EnLink Midstream Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 880 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,014% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.52.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

