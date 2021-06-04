Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.64

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 436452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.20.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

