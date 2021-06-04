Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price Up 2%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) shares rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and last traded at GBX 1,733 ($22.64). Approximately 892,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,286,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,698.50 ($22.19).

ENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

The stock has a market cap of £10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,619.77.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

