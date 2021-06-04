EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $112,996.21 and $58,175.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

