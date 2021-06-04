Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,160 Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.80% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Shares of RXL opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $90.60.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.