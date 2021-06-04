Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 353 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.1% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,979,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $2,450,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

Shares of CACC opened at $385.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

