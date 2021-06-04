Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,715 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00.

