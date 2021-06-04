Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 16.97% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

MID stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.