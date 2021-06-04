Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 16.97% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

MID stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68.

