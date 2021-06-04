Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 564.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,355 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAT opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 136.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.46. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,872 shares of company stock worth $3,144,229. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

