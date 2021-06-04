Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Coastal Financial worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Coastal Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Coastal Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CCB stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $372.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.30. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

