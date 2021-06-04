Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,337 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,694,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $65.72 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

