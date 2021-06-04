Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,814 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $43.67 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,695 shares of company stock worth $1,683,834 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

