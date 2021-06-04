Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,144 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,833,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 297,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77.

