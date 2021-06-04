Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 188.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in POSCO by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.54.

PKX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.