Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

