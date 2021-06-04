Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,931,000 after purchasing an additional 212,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

