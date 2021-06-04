Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of WNS worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WNS by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in WNS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in WNS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.58. WNS has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

