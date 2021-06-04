Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Getty Realty worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $13,108,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

