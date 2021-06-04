Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

