Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -195.05 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.57.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 848,632 shares of company stock worth $63,248,002. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.