Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pearson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 66.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.