Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

