Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

