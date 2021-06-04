Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,027 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of COLM opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

