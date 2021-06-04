Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,677 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE GCP opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

