Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

