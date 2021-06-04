Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $11,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Unum Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Unum Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

