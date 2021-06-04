Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $119,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

