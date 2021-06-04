Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,365 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of uniQure worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in uniQure by 67.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

uniQure stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.