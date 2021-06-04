Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 306,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,676 shares of company stock worth $18,692,434. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

