Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,385 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CFO opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.