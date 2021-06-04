Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PRA Group worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PRA Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PRA Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.42.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

