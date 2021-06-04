Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,050 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

