Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,438 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.97. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

