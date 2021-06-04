Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PALL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,366,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,369,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000.

PALL opened at $266.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.45. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $172.06 and a 1 year high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

