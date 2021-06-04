Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,697 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.