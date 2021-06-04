Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.33 Million Position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.50% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of KEMX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $33.10.

