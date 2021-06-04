Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 268,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 57,699 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,758,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $55.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.