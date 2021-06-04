Enzyme Reaches Market Capitalization of $183.30 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $183.30 million and approximately $16.12 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $102.24 or 0.00274633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00079207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.01024448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.87 or 0.10257622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.