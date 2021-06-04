EOS Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $6.17 or 0.00016337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $5.88 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,142,409 coins and its circulating supply is 953,975,330 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.