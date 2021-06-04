Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.00

Shares of Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 182.82 ($2.39), with a volume of 5070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.40 ($2.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 175 ($2.29).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £669.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.85.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.