Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Equinix worth $67,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $777.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.