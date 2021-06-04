Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

EQNR opened at $22.89 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.