Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

