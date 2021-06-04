Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the software maker will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 140,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 69,874 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,882,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

