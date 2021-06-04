Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Greencore Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Greencore Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

