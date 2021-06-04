Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 4th (AVGO, CIEN, CPT, DOCU, ESS, FRT, IAC, LSI, MDB, MS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 4th:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $500.00 to $528.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $282.00 to $288.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $295.00 to $327.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $96.00 to $110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $255.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $88.00 to $98.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $445.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $92.00 to $105.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $165.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $124.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

