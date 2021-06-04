Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 4th (AVGO, CIEN, CPT, DOCU, ESS, FRT, IAC, LSI, MDB, MS)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 4th:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $500.00 to $528.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $282.00 to $288.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $295.00 to $327.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $96.00 to $110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $255.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $88.00 to $98.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $445.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $92.00 to $105.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $165.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $124.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

