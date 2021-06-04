Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) vs. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Critical Analysis

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.6% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Equity Residential pays out 73.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 2 10 5 0 2.18 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Equity Residential currently has a consensus target price of $70.86, suggesting a potential downside of 10.17%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 26.64% 6.20% 3.24% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 55.90% 17.47% 2.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 11.47 $913.64 million $3.26 24.20 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.02 million 3.53 -$52.24 million $1.78 5.69

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

