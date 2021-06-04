ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESE opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

