Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 95,678 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

